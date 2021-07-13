Marjorie “Marge” Besser, 87, Sauk Rapids

August 2, 1933 - July 8, 2021

Marjorie “Marge” Besser, 87, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN.

Private Memorial and Burial Services will be held for the immediate family.

Marjorie A. (Rosenberg) Besser was born in Milo Township, Milaca, Minnesota on August 2, 1933 to Elmer and Mable (Schiller) Rosenberg. She graduated from Milaca High School and worked for Dayton’s Department Store in Minneapolis. She married George A. Besser Jr. on October 4, 1952. During her lifetime, Marge and George owned and operated a number of businesses including George’s Café in St Cloud and Foley, MN, the Burger Hut in Sauk Centre, MN, the Honda House in St Cloud, MN, and a Super 8 Motel in Branson, MO. They also farmed near Sauk Rapids, MN. Marge enjoyed her home and was meticulous in her care for it. She was an excellent cook and was famous inside and outside the family for her baked goods, especially the vast array of Christmas cookies she baked and shared each year. She loved animals, especially her beloved dogs Ginger and Muffin. While living in Branson, Marge had the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream of being a clothing model at Branson Style Shows. Marge often spoke of those she loved and prayed for each day. She was friendly and outgoing and always took time to make sure those around her were cared for.

Marge is survived by her sons and daughters and their spouses, Lonnie (Mary) Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN, Loree Besser of Nisswa, MN, Lana (Larry) Bartells of Swanville, MN, Larry (Peggy) Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN and Lorin (Cindy) Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN, ten grandchildren, Tara (Jay) Scranton of South Jordan, UT, Travis (Angie) High of Rice, MN, Shane Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN, Blake (Keturah) Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN, Cole (Kelsey) Besser of Victoria, MN, Robyn (Randy) Kath of Litchfield, MN, William (Michelle) Besser of St. Paul, MN, Kacie (Todd) Eyler of Austin, MN, Tony (Kylie) Pozorski of Foley, MN, and Connor (Madi) Besser of Sauk Rapids, MN, and fourteen great grandchildren Austin and Cheyenne Besser of Sauk Rapids, Abigale and Ava High of Rice, MN, Ryiett, Royle and Rockston Kath of Litchfield, MN, Madison, Mason and Max Pozorski of Foley, MN, Henry and Theodore Besser of Chanhassen, MN, Christine Eyler of Austin, MN and Gabriel Besser of St Paul, MN, her sister, Mary (Bob Danielski) Rosenberg of Minneapolis and her sister-in-law, Wilma Rosenberg of Milaca, MN. Marge was preceded in death by her husband, George Besser, her mother and father, sister Beverly Tate and brothers Glen, Theodore and Kenneth.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Ridgeview Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids, MN, Moments Hospice of St Cloud, MN, Comfort Keepers of Waite Park, MN and finally a heartfelt thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their gentle and supportive care for our Mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Quiet Oaks Hospice House are preferred.

Mom, we love you and want to thank you for all your loving care throughout our lives.