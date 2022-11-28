Marjorie Catherine Pfannenstein, 91, St. Joseph

June 30, 1931 - November 25, 2022

Mass of Christian burial with be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Sacred Heart Chapel at St Benedicts Monastery in St. Joseph for Marjorie Catherine Pfannenstein age 91 of St Joseph, who passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Asher House in Cold Spring. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB, will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Chapel.

Marge was born June 30, 1931 to Albert and Alice Athmann of Cold Spring. She was raised in Cold Spring and attended St Boniface School. She was a graduate of the Saint Cloud School of Nursing in 1952. She went on to work as an RN in Long Beach California and Minneapolis.

Marge was united in marriage to Donald Pfannenstein in 1961. Together, they lived in St Joseph and raised their family. She worked with Don at the Dry Cleaners and at the St Joseph Lab School. She loved traveling, bowling and playing bridge with friends. Marge loved the color lavender, her lilacs in the spring and hummingbirds. She was proud of her many years volunteering through Catholic Charities Caritas as a foster mom for newborns. She also volunteered for many years at the Church of St Joseph as a wedding Coordinator. Most of all she loved her family and her house overlooking Kreamer lake.

Marge is survived by her children, Joseph (Pat) of St Cloud, John (Rama) of Littleton, CO, Julie (Jeff Vigil) Pfannenstein of Centennial, CO and Dianne (Ryan) Gideon of St Joseph; grandchildren, Elissa, Katy, Amy, Kari, Evan, Maddie, Andres, Sara, Miguel and Enrique; great grandchildren, Matt, Lauren, Caitlin, Lee and Thea; brother, Robert (Shirley) Athmann of Seattle, WA; extended family and friends.

Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 1989; her parents; and brother, Donald.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Catholic Charites or The Sisters at St Benedicts Monastery in St Joseph.