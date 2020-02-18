Marion Rose Ferkinhoff, 89, St. Cloud

April 18, 1930 - February 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Marion Rose Ferkinhoff, age 89, of St. Cloud. Marion passed away peacefully on February 13 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud with family at her side. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Entombment will take place in the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Marion was born in St. Cloud, on April 18, 1930 to Max and Catherine (Philippi) Thene. She married James Ferkinhoff on March 6, 1948 at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. She worked for Lee Overall until 1953 then returned to St. Cloud. Together they were founders of East Side Glass Company. She worked with the glass company when possible while raising a family. After retirement Marion and Jim lived on Watab Lake, a family gathering place for many years; then returned to St. Cloud. Marion volunteered many years at the Salvation Army with the lunch program and other volunteer jobs when possible. Marion and Jim spent a lot of winters in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. They were longtime members of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Marion enjoyed golfing, swimming, sewing, crafts, also playing cards with good friends for nearly 50 years and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Gloria Nugent, David (Joanne), Janet (Darrel Conrad), Bruce (Kim), John (Rebecca), Mary (Gary Petersen), and Lyle (Karen), 11 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.

Marion is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Catherine, sisters, Maxine Fasen, and Dorothy Buchl; and brothers, Art and Elmer Thene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.