Marilyn Rose Cichon, 84, Little Falls

April 12, 1940 - November 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn Rose Cichon, age 84, of Little Falls, MN will be on Monday, November 18, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Swanville at 11 AM. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 17 from 4-6 PM, with a rosary at 3:30 and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Interment at the parish cemetery. Marilyn entered into eternal rest on November 9 at St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls, with her loving husband by her side.

Marilyn was born on April 12, 1940 in St. Cloud, MN to Raymond and Johanna (Lommel) Weismann. Following graduation, Marilyn graduated from the MN School of Laboratory Technique as a medical technician on September 29, 1960. She worked for Anesthesia Association in Minneapolis, MN for 20 years. She also worked at Homeland Feeds in Swanville, MN for 13 years. She married Philip Cichon on October 8, 1983 at Resurrection Catholic Church, Minneapolis, MN. Following their marriage, they moved to Philip’s family farm near Swanville, MN where they farmed for many years. They moved into Little Falls, MN in September, 2023. Marilyn enjoyed knitting, playing cards with neighbors, playing sudoku, and playing the organ in their home. She volunteered with the church in many capacities, including an eucharist minister and a trustee, and volunteered with the Franciscan sisters. She marched in front of Planned Parenthood. She and Philip enjoyed spending time together fishing. Marilyn and Philip were dedicated and devoted aunt and uncle to their nieces and nephews.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Philip, Little Falls, MN; sisters, Anita Sheehan, Alexandria, MN, Elaine Weismann, St. Paul, MN; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Johanna and brother-in-law, Charles Sheehan.

A special thank you to St. Otto’s Care Center and CHI hospice for their wonderful care of Marilyn.