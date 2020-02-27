Marilyn “Mar” F. Anfenson, 88, St. Cloud

April 10, 1931 – February 26, 2020

Marilyn “Mar” Faye Anfenson, age 88, St. Cloud, MN, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Mar was born April 10, 1931 in LeMars, IA to Cyril N. and Gladys L. (Langhout) Weis. She married Rodney E. Anfenson on August 24, 1952 in Cambridge, MN. Mar graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Mn in 1952. She began as a staff nurse at Bemidji Hospital followed by staff positions at Braham Community Hospital and Kanabec County Hospital in Mora. Mar then became Supervisory Nurse at Mora Nursing Home followed by pediatric staff position at St. Cloud Hospital and a staff position at Lutheran Deaconess Hospital. She became a nursing instructor in 1965 at the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing where she taught for 30 years. In the meantime, she went on to get a BS degree in Education and a minor in Special Education from St. Cloud State University in 1976. In 1979 Mar obtained an MS in Nursing from the Univ. of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN. She then taught for 15 years at the College of St. Benedict/St. John’s University Department of Nursing.

In addition to helping educate future RN’s, Mar also contributed to the nursing profession in other ways. She was an active member of the March of Dimes Board of Directors and the March of Dimes Health Education Advisory Board. She received the prestigious March of Dimes Nurse of the Year award, an honor for the many hours of service she has given to the organization. Mar was a member of the St. Benedict Center for Adult Day Care Advisory Board and worked as a volunteer for the American Diabetes Association. She also served as a member of the Veteran’s Administration Career Development Advisory Committee. For all her community service, Mar was recognized with the WCCO Good Neighbor Award. In 2001 Mar was inducted into the Central Minnesota Nursing Hall of Fame.

Mar had a strong sense of commitment. After her retirement from the College of St. Benedict, She went back to work as a staff nurse at the St. Cloud Surgical Center, and at the age of 71, she supervised a 3-month clinical experience in South Africa for College of St. Benedict’s Nursing students.

Mar’s dedication to the profession of nursing, particularly through her years of service in nursing education, has touched the lives of literally thousands of people in Central Minnesota and throughout the nation.

Mar was a member of First United Methodist Church and PEO.

Survivors include her son, Rick (Sharon) Anfenson of Lakeside, MT; Tom (Kris) Anfenson of Cass Lake, MN; Tim Anfenson of Albertville, MN; sister Rosemary Soltis of Chanhassen, MN; four grandchildren, Kelli (Christian) Sparks, David (Julie) Anfenson, Kelsey (Rich) Fulton, Molly (Rob) Schulte; and nine great grandchildren, Oliver, Milo and Finn Sparks; Gunnar Anfenson; Leona Fulton; and Margaret, Michael, Markie, and Mac Schulte.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Rodney on April 13, 2001, and brother-in-law, Robert Soltis.

Memorials are preferred to the College of St. Benedict Nursing Department.