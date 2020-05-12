Marilyn M. Montminy, 77, Sartell

August 14, 1942 - May 11, 2020

williams A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Marilyn M. Montminy, age 77, who passed away peacefully with her faithful dog, Emma next to her.

Marilyn was born August 14, 1942 in Brainerd to William & Matilda (Austin) Abrahamson. She served our country in the U.S. Navy. Marilyn lived in Little Falls prior to moving to Sartell in 2007. She worked as a Financial Worker for Morrison County for 20 years, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed shopping, reading, solving puzzles and spending time on her iPad. Marilyn was strong willed, intelligent, faithful, and a hard worker. She was very proud of her service in the Navy and loved her family especially her grandkids. Marilyn adored her dog, Emma.

Survivors include her children, Michelle (Nigel) Coles of Newport, Wales, UK, Lisa (Jim) Montminy-Markey of Sartell and Bobby Montminy of Esko; sisters and brothers, Grace Anderson of Rice Lake, WI, Billy (Shirley) Abrahamson of Merrifield, Dorothy Miller of Proctor, Donna Sterns of Monticello and Curt Abrahamson of Brainerd; and grandchildren, Alannah, Mariah, Kassandra, Mylee, Callan and Brock. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geri Hanson; grandson, Taylor; and an infant sibling.