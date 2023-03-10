Marilyn I. Lepinski, 91, Waite Park

November 26, 1931 - March 8, 2023

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Marilyn Isabell Lepinski, age 91. She died at her home in Waite Park, MN on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The Reverend Robert Harren will be the celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 4 – 7 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday at the church.

Marilyn was born on November 26, 1931 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Fritz J. and Frances M. (Kitowski) Mechenich. She attended school in St. Cloud, graduating from Cathedral High School in 1949. Marilyn was united in marriage to Daniel V. Lepinski on October 10, 1953 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. They were the parents of three children. She stayed at home raising her children until 1962 when she started a 30 career as an admitting clerk at St. Cloud Hospital.

She and Dan loved to golf and Marilyn also belonged to numerous bridge groups. They also loved to travel to Arizona or Texas to spend time there during the winter months. As an only child, family was a big priority to her.

She was member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Daniel in 2013.

She is survived by; son Mike (Rhonda) of St. Augusta, daughter Kathy (Jim) Johnson of Seattle, WA and daughter Susan of Little Falls; two grandchildren, Amanda and Daniel Lepinski; and one great-granddaughter; other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are preferred to: Tri-County Humane Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.