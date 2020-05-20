Marilyn D. Beitz, 79, Rice

March 21, 1941 - May 19, 2020

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Marilyn D. Beitz, 79 of Rice who passed away at her home on Tuesday, surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be at Langola Cemetery in Rice.

Marilyn was born on March 21, 1941 in St. Cloud to Emmerid and Sarah (DeLong) Beack. She grew up in the St. Cloud area and married Robert Beitz on May 10, 1963 in South Dakota. The couple made their home in Rice, raising three children. Marilyn was an incredible homemaker and worked various jobs throughout her life, but most notably, she worked at the Alamo Bar in Rice for many years, which brought many friendships into her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marilyn also loved going to We Fest every year, trips to the ocean, going camping and heading to Mission, TX for the winter months. She liked to keep busy and loved being outside. Marilyn was happiest when she was at home with those she loved and was friendly, feisty and a natural caregiver. People gravitated toward her. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, ability to socialize easily with others and her great hugs.

Survivors include her loving husband, Robert “Bob” of Rice; daughters, Michelle Beitz-Demery of Tennessee and Lisa (Tom) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; son-in-law, Scott Nelson of Brainerd; brothers, Charles “Charlie” (Starr) Beack of Waite Park and Leslie “Les” (Gena) Beack of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Lucille “Lucy” Beack-Palmer of Rice; grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Sarah, Cody, Tyler, Drew, Rilie, Maggie and Taylor; and great grandchildren, Landon, Brayden and Aliya. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Julie Nelson in 2011; and brother, Melvin Beack.