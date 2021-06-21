Marilyn Cameron Stinson, 90, St. Joseph

February 7, 1931 - June 19, 2021

Marilyn Cameron Stinson of St Joseph, Minnesota died peacefully surrounded by family on June 19, 2021. She was 90 years of age.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Erie Cemetery in Erie, North Dakota on Sunday, June 27. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dr Stinson, who retired in 1996, was a professor emeritus in the Marketing and General Business Department, College of Business at St Cloud State University; served as associate dean in the College 3 years, as chairperson of the Business Education and Office Administration Department 7 years, and professor in the St Cloud State University programs in Aalborg, Denmark and Alnwick, England. During the year 1991-1992, Marilyn directed the British Studies Program.

Marilyn was named Outstanding Collegiate Business Teacher for the State of Minnesota in 1995 and the same for Central Minnesota Business Educators. Dr Stinson was selected twice for the Hultberg Lectureship award from the College of Business at the University of North Dakota. She published several professional articles; delivered many presentations to professional groups in several states; served as an officer for local, regional, and national organizations, and served on two International Boards of Directors.

Marilyn earned an A.A. degree from Jamestown College, a B.A. degree from California State University in Sacramento and her Masters degree at the University of North Dakota. After teaching in California, Marilyn taught 5 years at UND Branch in Ellendale. In 1970, Marilyn, husband Jim, and four children moved to Grand Forks. During the next 5 years, Marilyn taught at Mayville State, entered the Ph.D. program, taught classes, sold real estate, and in 1975 earned her Ph.D. In July, the Stinsons moved to St Cloud, Minnesota where she was hired in the Business Education and Office Administration Department

Lois Marilyn Cameron was born 7 Feb 1931 in Erie, North Dakota to Ralph E. and M. Ellen (McLean) Cameron, the 4th child of 7. She went to schools in Erie and Ayr, North Dakota. In addition to working on the family farm, she was a member of the Ayr girls basketball team that won 109 games in a row. At Jamestown College, she was employed in the Dean’s office after graduation. On 4 Nov 1950, she married James Stanley Stinson in the First Presbyterian Church in Jamestown, North Dakota. They moved to Sacramento, California in 1951 where they lived until 1965; three children were born there.

A current hobby is family history and Marilyn enjoyed the search for unknown people, dates, and events. She published a variety of articles and books related to genealogy & family history. Books completed were The History of the Cameron-McLean Family, pub 1991, Biography for Ralph Edward Cameron, 1985, Biography of Margaret Ellen McLean Cameron,1985; and The Stinson-Nordvik-Anderson-Dresser Family History in 1997, and John and Elizabeth Cameron Family History in 2003. Marilyn won the 1998 G. K. Haukebo Heritage Resource Award for the Stinson-Nordvik-Anderson-Dresser book from the Heritage Education Commission in Moorhead. She was a member of Delta Pi Epsilon, Pi Omega Pi, Phi Chi Theta, Minnesota Business Educators, National Business Education Association, St Cloud Area Genealogists, Inc., First Presbyterian Church, St Cloud Horticultural Society, Munsinger-Clemens Botanical Society, St Cloud Flower and Garden organization, and Stearns Historical Society.

Marilyn loved her family and her home, gardening, reading, writing, and her many friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Jim, parents Ralph and Ellen, brother Tom, and sister Donna. She is survived by brother Ken and Stuart, sisters Betty and Gail, children Greg (Penny), Dave (Battsetseg), Diane (Brett), Gerry (Kathleen), eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed.