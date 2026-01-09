October 20, 1938 - January 7, 2026

Marie Rose Zehowski, a cherished resident of Sobieski, Minnesota, passed away peacefully at her home on January 7, 2026, at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of Mark Zehowski and a devoted mother to her six children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in honor of Marie Rose Zehowski on Wednesday, January 14, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, where Father Patrick Hoeft will officiate. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 13, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, and will continue on Wednesday, January 14, from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. A rosary will be recited at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following the Mass, interment will occur at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery in Bowlus. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Coborn's Cancer Center in memory of Marie.

