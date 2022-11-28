Marie T. Young, 59, St. Cloud

December 27, 1962 - November 23, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Marie T. Young, age 59, of St. Cloud, will be on Thursday, December 1st at 11:00 AM at St. Augustines’ Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Marie died on Wednesday, November 23rd, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rev. Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial of the Cremated Remains will be at a later date at Assumption Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday between 4:00-8:00 PM and on Thursday after 9:30 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be at 7:30 PM

Marie was born December 27, 1962 in St. Cloud to Vernon and Lorraine (Kampa) Sell. She married Robert “Bob” Young on September 29th, 1984 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived on the East Side of St. Cloud most of her life. She was employed by St. Katharine Drexel School for many years. She was a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

Marie loved life. She will be remembered for her positive personality, spunky attitude and extremely kind heart. She was dedicated to her Faith, her Church and her work she did for SKD. Marie lived her life for her family, putting the needs of others before herself. Some of her fondest memories include spending time on the boat, making music, travelling with family and friends and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband Bob, children, Cassie Ackerman (Ben) Clear Lake, Jordan Young, St. Cloud, Brianna Young, St. Cloud, Holly Cecko (Steve) Sauk Rapids, Kaitlyn Traen (Adam), Omaha, NE, Grace Young, Grand Rapids, and Noelle Young, St. Cloud, grandchildren, Zion, Graysen, Elijah, and Calen Ackerman, and two on the way, brothers and sisters, Deacon Larry Sell (Carol) Cold Spring, Lynn Kluntz, Cleveland, MN, LaVone Schnabel (Paul) St. Cloud, Lowell Sell (LeAnn) St. Cloud and Sharon Ellis (Gary) Sauk Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law John Kluntz.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Katharine Drexel School.

The family of Marie would like to thank all the people who have helped her for the past several years especially those who have provided comfort at the end of her life as she made her journey home.