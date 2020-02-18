Marie “Mimi” L. Mondloch, 103, Sartell

June 29, 1916 - February 14, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Marie Lucia Mondloch who passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at St. Martin Catholic Cemetery in St. Martin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Marie L. Mondloch was born on June 29, 1916 in St. Martin to John and Veronica (Terres) Mondloch. Marie was Valedictorian of Melrose High School. She received her teaching degree at St. Cloud Teaching School and went back to receive her Master’s Degree. She was involved in the Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and is honored with a scholarship created in her name. Marie worked from 1943-1957 in the Tax Department at the State Office. She was an elementary teacher for most of her life in the Osseo Public Schools and retired in 1981. After retiring, she moved to the St. Cloud area for the remainder of her life. She was always involved in the Catholic Church and was a member of Sacred Heart Parish. Marie also was a part of the Readers Education Association of Minnesota and Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed collecting bells, volunteering, traveling, and fishing. Marie was extremely generous, faithful, and loving. The most important thing in Marie’s life was her Catholic Faith.

Marie is survived by many nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo, Roman, and John Virgil Mondloch; and sisters, Martha Freeman, Margaret Mondloch, and Marijane Kedrowski.

Special thank you to the Country Manor Staff, especially, Christine, Adam, Wanda, and Sarah, and the St. Croix Hospice Team.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.