February 11, 1955 - October 26, 2025

Marie Clara Espeseth, 70, of Otsego MN (Formerly Moorhead MN), passed away on Sunday, October 26 2025, surrounded by family.

Marie was born on February 11, 1955, in St Cloud MN to Roger and Renee (Schreifels) Fuchs, and immediately brought joy into the world. Marie graduated from St Cloud Technical High School. As a born nurturer, Marie went on to graduate with honors from North Dakota State University with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing degree and had a fulfilling Nursing career.

In 1975, Marie met the love of her life Kyle Espeseth and the two were inseparable from that point on. The two were united in marriage on May 6, 1978. They were married for over 47 wonderful years. Her greatest joy came from her family. She poured her heart into raising her three children – Eric, Amy, and Jason – and later found deep delight in her role as a grandmother. Whether she was reading stories, playing a game on the floor, or talking them into a nap so she could sneak one with a grandchild nestled beside her, she cherished every moment. Her kindness and joyful spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She was always on the move – whether it was tidying up her kitchen until it sparkled, baking a batch of her legendary cinnamon rolls, or figuring out how to fix something around the house, she would never sit still. She was always up for a get-together, always ready to laugh, and always made everyone feel welcome. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Marie is survived by her loving husband Kyle Espeseth of Otsego; Sons, Eric (Laura) Espeseth of Rogers, Jason (Becky) Espeseth of Maple Grove; daughter, Amy Espeseth of Otsego; grandchildren, Cole, Ashley, James, Cassie, and Chelsea; sister, Marge Fuchs of Royalton; and may nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Susan Fuchs, and Jeanie Schotl; brother, Alan Fuchs; and granddaughter Brianna.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Reverend Robert Harren will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held next summer for all to gather, eat, and remember.