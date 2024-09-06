Marie E. Mehr, 99, Roscoe

March 8, 1925 - September 4, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2024 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe for Marie E. Mehr, age 99, of Roscoe. Marie passed away September 4, 2024 at the Paynesville Health Care Center. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Marie was born March 8, 1925 in Rice, Minnesota to Peter and Kathryn (Langer) Sauer. She married Norbert Mehr December 27, 1957 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. They lived in Roscoe most of their married life. She was a member of Daughters of Isabella, St. Agnes Christian Women and St. Agnes Parish.

Marie is survived by her son David (Michelle) Mehr of St. Joseph, daughter LuAnn Gabrielson of Paynesville, grandchildren: Baylee (Colin Rodrigues) Mehr, Taylor (Evan Harris) Mehr and Logan Mehr and Nicholas (Nicole Wander) Gabrielson, great granddaughter Maya Rodrigues and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding Marie in death were her parents, husband Norbert (1995) and siblings George Sauer, Florence Mehr, Louise Sauer, Ed Sauer, Virgil Sauer, Andy Sauer, Sr. Lorraine Sauer, OSB and Theresa Pikus.