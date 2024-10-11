Marie C. Erkens, 89, Cold Spring

March 20, 1935 - October 9, 2024

attachment-Marie Erkens loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Marie C. Erkens who died Wednesday at Benedictine Living Community in Cold Spring, MN. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue 10:00-10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Marie was born on March 20, 1935, in Richmond, MN to Norbert and Josephine (Holthaus) Dingmann. She married Gervase “Jerry” Erkens September 11, 1957, in St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Marie was a lifelong caregiver starting with her parents. She started Erkens Water Softener Service with Jerry. Marie loved family gatherings and being with others; she was a social butterfly. She enjoyed gardening and being outside. Marie was a member of Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, the Christian Women, and Infant of Prague Mission Group.

Survivors include her children, Don (Becky), Laurie (Steve) Opatz, Joe (Suzanne), Jim (Lynn); 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie (+Richard) Dingmann.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; brothers, Arnold (Dorothy) Dingmann, Richard Dingmann, Jim (Louise) Dingmann, Cletus (Jeanette) Dingmann, and Sylvester (Tina) Dingmann.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at the Benedictine Living Community for the wonderful care of Marie.