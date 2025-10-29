November 17, 1944 - October 28, 2025

Marian C. Bonkowske, age 80 of Princeton, MN, passed away October 28, 2025, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Funeral Services will be Monday, November 3, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Steve Tischer will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 AM at the church prior to the service. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Princeton.

Marian was born to Carl and Dorothy (Herrlie) Olson on November 17, 1944, in St. James. She attended country school and graduated from St. James High School. Marian married Roger Bonkowske on August 24, 1968, in St. James. She was a farmer’s wife and worked for many years as a nursing assistant at the Elim Home in Princeton. Marian enjoyed the card making group “Secret Stampers,” scrapbooking, crafting, quilting, and sewing. She will be greatly missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

Marian is survived by her husband, Roger; sons, Brian (Anna) Bonkowske and Robert Bonkowske; grandsons, Benjamin and Joseph; sister, JoAnn (Bill) Yock; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bradford; and two brothers.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers.