Maria E. Martinez, 85, Waite Park

August 27, 1936 - August 27, 2021

Private family services were Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Maria E. Martinez, age 85 of Waite Park who died Friday at Sterling Park in Waite Park.

Maria was born August 27, 1936 in San German, Puerto Rico to Cesario & Hipolita (Ortiz) Ramos. She moved from Puerto Rico to Florida at the age of 27 where she did migrant work for many years. She then moved to Pennsylvania and later New York where she raised her family. She moved to St. Cloud to be near her daughter in 2017. Maria loved to spend time cooking, gardening and sewing. She was a very good seamstress and made clothing for her family. She had a love for animals and over the years she had a hobby farm with goats, chickens and rabbits. She was faithful to God and was a strong Christian she had a love for the Lord. She was well loved and respected by her family and church family.

She is survived by her children, Maria (Jeff Gerhardt) Martinez-Gerhardt of St. Cloud; Alejandro Ramos-Martinez of Medina, NY; grandchildren, Elena Martinez, Averi Gerhardt, Emilia Gerhardt.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband in 2006.