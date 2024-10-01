Marguerite Marie Peterson, 91, Long Prairie

May 14, 1933 - September 29, 2024

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Marguerite Peterson, 91, of Long Prairie who passed away September 29 at the CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 3, from 4-7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Friday. Burial will be at the Trinity Cemetery in Long Prairie.

Marguerite was born May 14, 1933 to John and Helen (Swartout) Stevens in Ellensburg, WA. She graduated from High School in Toppenish, WA. She recognized that service in the military would enable her desire for higher education. She joined the Marine Corps. Upon an honorable discharge, she attended the Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD. Earning her degree allowed her to begin her teaching career. She positively impacted the lives of countless children in a career she loved for over 40 years, most of which she served at Long Prairie Elementary. Marguerite was responsible for the beginning of the first girls Physical Education class within the Long Prairie Public Schools. She also shared her talents as a Sunday School teacher, a 4H Leader and later, a substitute teacher.

While singing in a choir at Calvary Lutheran Church in Little Sauk, she met LeeEdward “Lee” Peterson whom, on August 4, 1968, she married at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. The couple shared interest in horses. With the help of some others, they began what is still known as the Long Prairie Dusters, a saddle club. Marguerite loved nature and the outdoors. She was known to have some pretty unconventional pets, like a large tortoise and emu. She always became excited as deer hunting season neared. She shot her last dear when she was 89 years young. She also liked to travel. Marguerite was skilled at focusing only on the positive, a trait she modeled with her students, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marguerite was dedicated, with all the energy and enthusiasm she could muster, to provide love and support to each of her grandchildren. They truly gave her great joy.

Marguerite will be sorely missed by her husband Lee; sons Richard Haase of Norfolk, NE, Wesley (Patricia) Haase of St. Stephen and James (Rebecca) Peterson of St. Cloud; daughter Tonya (Brian) Soltis of Royalton; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and brothers Jack and George Jackson.