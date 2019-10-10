Margaret Stellmach, 92, Foley

April 5, 1927 - October 6, 2019

Margaret Stellmach, age 92 of Foley, passed away October 6, 2019 at the Foley Nursing Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Brennyville. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Margaret Mary Stellmach was born April 5, 1927 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Rose (Roda) Gorecki. She graduated from Foley High School in 1944 and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a teaching degree in 1948. She married Jerome Stellmach on May 15, 1950 in Brennyville. Margaret taught school in Foley area country schools for 13 years and later was a substitute teacher for over 7 years. After retiring from teaching she worked at the Foley Nursing Center. Margaret enjoyed canning and gardening and doing embroidery work, which she shared with much of her family. She also sold Park Lane Jewelry and Fuller Brush products for many years. She was an Auxiliary member and past president of the Hillman VFW, Post 602; St. Elizabeth's Christian Mother's and past member of the Minnesota Teachers Association. She was an active member of the St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church where she also taught religion for many years.

She is survived by her children: Rose Ann (John) Gotvald, Foley; Bernadine (Norman) Latterell, Foley; Geri Ann (Dennis) Scholl, Foley; Cynthia (John) Alden, Foley; Gerard (Darla), Foley and Nita Stellmach of Foley as well as 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jerome and brother, Edmund Gorecki and sister, Florence Schmolke as well and infant brother, Ernest and infant sisters; Sophia and Genevieve.