Margaret R. Lange, 77, Elk River and formerly of Underwood, ND

October 17, 1945 - December 25, 2022

A public visitation will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake, MN, with a private memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM for Margaret Lange, age 77 of Elk River and formerly of Underwood, ND. A memorial service and burial will also be held in the spring of 2023 in North Dakota. Margaret passed away peacefully at her assisted living home in Elk River, MN on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

Margaret was born in Minot, ND October 17, 1945. She was the second youngest of 12 children of Lawrence and Beatrice Shaw and grew up on the family farm outside of Makoti, ND. She worked at the Makoti Cafe with her mom and taught catechism class. She married Blaine Lange April 18, 1964 and lived in Minot, ND where she worked at Minot Federal Credit Union. The couple moved to Washington state where Blaine’s job with Boeing Co. would have them moving around the upper plains while he worked on the Minuteman Missile Sites. They resided in Washington, Nebraska, Montana, and North Dakota. Margaret enjoyed raising their two daughters and being a homemaker. Blaine’s death in 1979 found Margaret residing in Underwood, ND where she began working for Cooperative Power. When her children grew and moved to MN, she retired from Coal Creek Station, where she worked for Cooperative Power and moved to Plymouth, MN to be near her girls. While residing in Plymouth, she worked for Productivity, Inc. for a short while and eventually retired from Pella Window and Doors in 2012.

Margaret enjoyed spending time with family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a flair for holiday decorating, loved cooking and baking. Her favorite music would always be blaring when you entered her home. She loved bright colored clothes and accessorized her outfits to the T. She loved bargain and clearance shopping and you would find her hunting down garage sales when the weather was nice. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a bright light in so many lives.

Margaret is survived by her children, Dawnette (Brent) Sayler and Julianne Sayler; 4 granddaughters; 6 great-granddaughters and 1 great-grandson; siblings, Gary (Jo) Shaw and Curtis (Cathie) Shaw; brother-in-law, John Novodvorsky; and sister-in-law, Ursula Shaw.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband; parents; son-in-law, Randy Sayler; brothers, Harold, Russell, Warren, Boyd, and Victor; sisters, Bonnie Hansen, Nelda Fitzgerald, Evernne Novodvorsky and Edna Zenz.