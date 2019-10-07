Margaret Mary Hinman, 91, Grey Eagle

February 19, 1928 - October 7, 2019

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 10, 2019 for Margaret Mary Hinman, age 91, of Grey Eagle who died Monday, October 7.

Services will be held Thursday at 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 118 Minnesota Street in Grey Eagle. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Margaret was born on February 19, 1928 to Andrew and Josephine (Berscheit) Dolence in Grey Eagle. She married Keith Hinman on October 8, 1946 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Together they owned and operated Hinman’s Produce then Hinman’s Grocery. Margaret also worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years. Margaret was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She loved to cook and bake and was affectionately known by many as the “Pie Lady” of Grey Eagle. Margaret was very active with her family and cherished her time with them. Margaret was the one who gave out the most candy at Halloween, had ice cream sandwiches on hand and loved trips to the Dairy Queen. Margaret was a cancer survivor. Her strong faith allowed her to persevere through many physical trials.

Margaret is survived by her children, David (Elaine) Hinman of St. Cloud, John (Kathy) Hinman of Grey Eagle, Mike of St. Petersburg, FL, Bill (Amy) of Grey Eagle, Jerry (Cindy) of Lino Lakes; sister, Joan Ronde of Burtrum; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brothers, Robert, Andrew, Paul and Joe Dolence; sisters, Katherine Woodman, Dolores Roering, Teresa Sobota, and multiple in-laws.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, CentraCare Meadow Place in Long Prairie and Mother of Mercy Nursing Home for the excellent care given to Margaret.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Mother of Mercy Nursing Home or St. Croix Hospice.