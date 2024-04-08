Margaret “Margie” Houg, 70, Richmond

October 24, 1953 - April 4, 2024

A Funeral Service will be at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Margaret “Margie” Houg, age 70 who died Thursday at her home, surrounded by her family. A visitation will be prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Margie was born on October 24, 1953, in Richmond, MN to Willibald and Frances (Orbeck) Rothstein. She married Dale Houg on May 22, 1976, in St. Martin Catholic Church, St. Martin, MN.

Margie worked for 20 years as a licensed alcohol and drug counselor for Recovery Plus and touched many lives. She had a spicy sense of humor and enjoyed shopping, flowers, and shoes. She loved her family, especially her grandkids. Margie enjoyed talking to everyone and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Elysia (Matt) Peterson, Laura Houg (Chad), Krista Houg (Jesse), honorary daughter, Kali Theis; grandchildren, Marissa, Kyrah, Ava, Aundra, Sawyer; siblings, James (Maggie), Alcuin (Diane), Roger, Joan Holthaus, Eileen (Tom) Schoeneker, Harvey (Diane), Clarice (Tom) Holthaus, Yvonne Kern, Duane (Judy), Eugene (Brenda); in-laws, Liz Rothstein, Denny (Annette) Houg, Karen (Greg) Gerrard, Sharon Houg; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Melvin and an infant brother; parents-in-laws, Ken and Maxine Houg; in-laws, Danny Holthaus, Robert Kern, Joan Rothstein, Roger Houg; and nephew, Matt Persons.

A special thank you to the oncology team at St. Cloud Hospital, especially nurses Amanda B. and Jordan B. and NA Peggy Sue.