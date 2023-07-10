Margaret ‘Margie” Gotvald, 95, Foley

August 22, 1927 - July 7, 2023

Margaret Bernice Gotvald, age 95, of Foley, MN, died on Friday, July 7, 2023.

Margaret Bernice Gotvald was born August 22, 1927 in Granite Ledge Township, Benton County, Minnesota to John and Mary (Piotrowski) Byzewski. She married George Gotvald on January 8, 1947 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church. The couple lived in Minneapolis for a short time and she worked at a sewing factory until they moved to the family farm, southeast of Hillman, Lakin Township, later moving to Mount Morris Township, Morrison County, where they lived for nearly 50 years. Margaret moved to Foley in 1998. Margaret was an avid gardener and grew all sorts of berries. She was known for her wine making, caramel rolls, perogies, potato dumplings, poppy seed bread and prune buns. At Easter time she would make egg cheese. Margaret also cleaned the one-room school room, district 83 and volunteered at St. John's Area School in Foley for several years. She enjoyed spending time with her family playing cards, going on road trips to the casino, California, Las Vegas and Branson. One of Margaret's favorite past times was watching game shows, golf tournaments and her favorite, The Bold and the Beautiful. She was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, past member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman.

She is survived by her children: Larry, St. Cloud; Diane (Frank) Lachinski, Pengilley; Gary (Tammie), Hillman and Jacqueline Struffert, Foley as well as 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, George, a sister, Myrtle Fleck and a brother, Marcel Byzewski and an infant sister, Marcella. The family wishes to thank everyone for their expressions of sympathy. No thank you cards will be sent.