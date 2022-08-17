Margaret M. Pflepsen, 96, Cold Spring

December 3, 1925 - August 15, 2022

Margaret Pflepsen passed away peacefully at Assumption Court in Cold Spring, MN on Monday, August 15th after 96 years of a full and adventurous life. She was born December 3, 1925, to John and Alice (McGrath) Askin in Dupree, SD, and her father moved his family to Sauk Rapids, MN in 1937 so that his four children would be able to attend a college.

Margaret graduated from the College of St. Benedict and taught elementary school in Detroit, MI and Saint Cloud, MN. Margaret continued her teaching throughout her entire life as a faithful volunteer for numerous organizations. In whatever city they happened to be living in at the time - and there were many - Margaret tutored both children and adults who needed help with reading. She volunteered for years teaching English to Sudanese immigrants who lived in the Cold Spring area. She volunteered for decades at numerous schools and churches doing whatever needed to be done. She was one of the founding volunteers of the CentraCare Holly Ball.

Margaret married Robert Pflepsen in 1948 and together they raised 5 children before moving to Florida in 1972 and returning to live in St. Cloud and on Grand Lake in Rockville in 1987.

Two of Margaret's favorite things in life were playing bridge and travelling. Her love of history and her desire to see as much of God's beautiful creation as possible led her to dozens of countries over the course of her life.

Margaret is survived and will be greatly missed by her 4 children, Sharon Puetz, Laurie Johnson (Peter), James Pflepsen, Keith Pflepsen (Lynn); 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (1995); her son, Robert (2009); her parents, twin sister Alice, brother Jack, and sister Jeanne.

The Pflepsen family would like to extend their gratitude to the outstanding staff at Assumption Court, and to the excellence of care that was provided by the CentraCare Hospice Team.

A celebration of her life will be held at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m., and inurnment to follow at the St Boniface Parish Cemetery.