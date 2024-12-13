Margaret Kersting, 94, St. Cloud

May 26, 1930 - December 11, 2024

Margaret R. “Margie” Kersting passed away peacefully on December 11, 2024, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud from 4-7 p.m. and will continue after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Margie was born May 26, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Cyril Louis Fischer and Mary “Mae” Julie (Heim) Fischer, the third of seven children. Margie’s family moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota, prior to her beginning school. She attended St. Mary’s Grade School, Cathedral High School, and St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. Margie married Bernard Kersting at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud on June 29, 1953. At the time of their marriage, Bernie was in the Army, stationed at Fort McPherson in Atlanta Georgia, so their honeymoon was driving Bernie’s brand new 1953 Chevrolet back to Georgia. Margie worked as an RN at a hospital in Georgia until their first child, Joel, was born in April 1954. After Bernie’s discharge from the Army, Bernie and Margie lived in Morris, Minnesota, for one year and then made their home in St. Cloud.

Margie was a wonderful stay-at-home mom as her six children were growing up. She was active in St. Gerard’s Mission Group, St. Anthony’s Christian Mothers, CFM (Christian Family Movement), Marriage Encounter, St. Anthony’s Funeral Lunches, and Home Delivered Meals. She enjoyed working part time at the Treasure Chest second-hand store for more than 40 years. Over the years, Bernie and Margie enjoyed playing cards, fishing, dancing, gardening, canning and attending events for their children and grandchildren. Margie was a great cook, her specialty being sunfish (caught by Bernie) that were enjoyed by so many.

Left to cherish Margie’s memory are her beloved husband, Bernie, her children: Joel, Kenny, Mary Kay, Allan (Kathy), Rita (John) Anderson, and Julie Ann (Al) Keller; grandchildren: Jill (Mike) Pavelich, Lee (Kelsey), Adam (Bekah), and Ryan Kersting, Chad (Brianna), Tyler (Crystal), and Jordan (Sydney) Keller; great grandchildren: Brock and Emily Pavelich, Isaac, Jacob, David and Andrew Kersting, Blake, Beau, Avilee, Theodore and Oliver Keller. Margie is also survived by siblings Eugene (Joanne), Mark (Pila), brother-in-law Joe Terwey, and Kersting siblings-in-law Lorraine Paur, Marian (Jack) Sakry, Ann Leedahl, John, Jeanette (Jean) Kappel, and Tom (Barb).

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Donald (Joan), Jim (Irene), Sr. Rita Mae Fischer, FSPA, and Mary Terwey; siblings-in-law Carol, Jack, Wes, Judy and Elnora, and son-in-law Lydell Taylor.

Margie’s family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staffs at Quiet Oaks Hospice and St. Croix Hospice for the care she received.

Memorials preferred to Catholic Charities of St. Cloud, Quiet Oaks Hospice House, or St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.