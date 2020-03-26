Margaret Katherine Garvick, 78, Cold Spring

March 15, 1942 - March 25, 2020

Margaret Katherine Garvick died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

Margaret was born on March 15, 1942 in Willmar, MN to Ronald and Harriet (Olson) Tait. Margaret loved her family and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Survivors include her children, Michelle (Keith) McCarney, Leonard Garvick, Debbie (Pat) Bertram, Gerald (Andrea) Garvick, Lori (Steve) Zimmerman, Ronald Garvick; siblings, Audrey (Dennis) Dailey, Luverne Tait, Steve (Mona) Tait; in-laws, Ron Ingeman, Dawn Tait, Doug Fields, Kathy Tait; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bernice, Berdelle, Kathy, Jerome, and Jim.