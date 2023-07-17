Margaret Johnson, 90, Little Falls

September 22, 1932 - July 16, 2023

Margaret Johnson, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Sunday, July 16 at Bridgeway Estates Assisted Living. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 1 at 10:00 A.M. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 31 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service and from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 P.M. and Parish Prayer at 6:00 P.M. on Monday evening at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls.

Margaret Ann Hansmeyer was born September 22, 1932 in Long Prairie to the late Henry and Madeline (Meyer) Hansmeyer. She grew up in Long Prairie, MN, where she attended school. She attended and received her nurse’s training from St. Gabriel's School of Nursing. Margaret was united in marriage to Joseph Johnson on October 30, 1954 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Long Prairie, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls. They were married for 57 years. Joe died on April 29, 2012. Margaret worked at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls for two years. She proudly served as the scrub nurse for the surprise birth of the Anderson triplets. Margaret was an original and 50-year member of the Morrison County MCCL. She was the recipient of the Morrison County Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2015. Margaret was a faithful member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church including the Christian Mothers and the Quilting group. She was very active at the Little Falls Senior Center with friends, making donuts, playing cards, and numerous other activities. Margaret enjoyed garage sale treasures. She was never happier then when spending time with immediate and extended family. Margaret delighted in learning about the lives of family members and new acquaintances.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, JoAnn M. (Mardon) Quandt, Gerald J. Johnson; Robert (Susan) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Barbara Johnson; grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsey and Ryan Johnson, Julianne, Emily and Carl Quandt, Joseph, Benjamin and Abigail Johnson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joseph Johnson April 29, 2012; son, Bruce Johnson, May 8, 2022; four brothers and one sister.