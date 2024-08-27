Margaret J. Turner, 102, St. Cloud

October 9, 1921 - August 20, 2024

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2024 at St. Mary’s Cathedral- lower church in St. Cloud for Margaret “Peggy” J. Turner, 102 who passed away at her home on Tuesday. Deacon Mike Benda will officiate and burial will be at Kahbakong Cemetery in Taylors Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Margaret “Peggy” J. Turner was born October 9, 1921 in Red Wing to Francis and Elizabeth (Parsons) Seiz. She was raised in the Red Wing area and moved to St. Cloud in 1988. Margaret attended St. Catherine’s College graduating in 1942. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and started her career as a Chemist at 3M. She then worked as a teacher and later worked for 3M as a Systems Analyst retiring in 1986. Peggy married Robert Turner on September 19, 1946. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and Sunrise Kiwanis Club. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and made many afghan’s for the Veterans. Peggy was generous, simple, kind and nice. She was a hard worker, had a great work ethic and as a teacher she enjoyed working with kids. Peggy authored a book at age 90 titled “Red Wing to Hong Kong.”

Peggy is survived by children, Mark (Cathy) Turner of Portland, OR, Neil Turner of Greenville, SC, Carol Hawkinson of Buffalo, Rolf Turner of Sauk Rapids and Garth (Lori Jo) Turner of Nevada; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; brother, Donald Seiz.