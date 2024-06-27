Margaret A. Hermsen, 86, Sauk Rapids

September 24, 1937 - June 25, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be 2:00-5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Margaret Hermsen, age 86, who passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.

Margaret was born September 24, 1937 in Hayward, WI to Ole and May (Beckett) Swanson. She lived in Platteville, WI for over 20 years, Rice, MN for 20 years, and Sauk Rapids, MN for the past four years. Margaret worked as an LPN and Nursing Home Administrator for a nursing home in Wisconsin. She also worked as an LPN at CentraCare in St. Cloud, MN. Margaret loved spending time with her granddog Chloe. She was known for her wit and humor.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Jeffrey) Cruse of Mayhew Lake, MN; granddaughter, Jordan (Cody) Peart of Lake Lillian; siblings, Betty (Bud) Morris of Hayward, WI and Lyle (Alice) Swanson of Hayward, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Norma Turnbull and Donna Schlieman.