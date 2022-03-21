Margaret A. Doeden, 81, Foley

July 20, 1940 - March 19, 2022

Margaret A. Doeden, age 81, of Foley, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, rural Sauk Rapids, MN. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the service on Thursday. Prayer service will take place at 6:00 PM Wednesday at the Foley Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Margaret Alice Doeden was born on July 20, 1940 in Foley, MN to Charles and Inez Foster. Margaret met the love of her life Donald Doeden and they married on July 15, 1963 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Margaret was a very talented woman and loved to sew everything from quilts, clothing for her children, knitting and crocheting hundreds of baby sweaters. She also loved to garden and tend to her flowers and vegetables. She loved the cats and kittens on the family farm and she loved to challenge herself with crossword puzzles and Sudoku’s.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Doeden of 58 years; children, David (Laura) Doeden, Thomas (Monica) Doeden, Karen (Gordy) Ginter, Paul (Jeanette) Doeden; grandchildren, Matt, Rachel, Luke and Lucy Ginter, Sabrina and Tony Doeden; brother, Steve Foster and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bill Foster, Jim Foster and Mary Lemm.