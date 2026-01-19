Local Charity Prepares For Another Amazing Mardi Gras Night

Local Charity Prepares For Another Amazing Mardi Gras Night

PHOTO courtesy of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With the need for their services at an all-time high, Catholic Charities encourages you to join them for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year.

The 44th annual Mardi Gras will be held on Saturday, January 31st, at the River's Edge Convention Center.

The event supports Catholic Charities Emergency Services, with programs that include a food shelf, clothing program, and financial assistance program, and Catholic Charities Domus Transitional Housing, a facility for single women and children.

Senior Development Officer Diana Arthur says, after a big year last year, this year is shaping up to be even bigger.

We just in this last year distributed over 2 1/2 million pounds of food across central Minnesota, and we are looking at easily hitting nearly 3 million pounds of food that we are getting out the door to individuals for 2026.

Arthur says they help support about 18,000 individuals each year.

The Mardi Gras celebration includes a gourmet dinner, a silent auction, music by the Vista Jazz Band and the Fabulous Armadillos. Tickets are $120 each with online sales ending this Friday. Catholic Charities typically has about 650 people attend each year.

