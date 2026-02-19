ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual meeting on the St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement is this Wednesday. The meeting is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.

The Community Policing Agreement was first established in 2005.

It outlines procedures regarding fair and impartial policing and the complaint process.

Included in the agreement, the police department agrees to continue efforts to recruit, hire, and retain officers representing diversity. And, implement programs to increase the recruitment, hiring, and retention of officers of color.

The St. Cloud Police Department also commits to having all officers identify themselves by name and offer business cards to the people they serve. Responding officers are required to provide their business card at all traffic stops, when someone asks the officer's name, and upon request.

The agreement says the St. Cloud Police Department will cooperate with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as it would with any other law enforcement agency. It is the policy of the St. Cloud Police Department that its officers shall not arrest or detain any person solely for a suspected violation of immigration laws, except upon the request of or when assisting ICE.

Wednesday's meeting will include the history and content of the agreement, and a question-and-answer session.