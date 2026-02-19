Extended Drop-off Hours Help Immigrant Families In St. Cloud
Organizers have extended drop-off hours for donations to help immigrant families in St. Cloud area affected by ICE activities.
Even though the Department of Homeland Security's announced a reduction of ICE agents in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge, arrests continue.
And some families in our area remain in their homes and afraid to go to work, to shop or to send their kids to school.
So the DFL Senate District 14 Office has been collecting donated food and other items to transfer to Fe y Justicia and Fahan Organization to distribute to families in need.
"We continue to have an incredible response at our drop-off site – several TONS of food have been dropped off at our office since mid-January," said Senate District 14 DFL Chair Jim Parsons in a news release.
"Despite the announced reduction in ICE agents in Minnesota, arrests and intimidation attempts continue," Parsons said. "Please help our immigrant neighbors continue to stay safe by providing food and other resources to live."
New expanded hours for drop-off donations.
Donations can be dropped off at the DFL Office at 1729 West St. Germain in St. Cloud.
The expanded drop off hours:
- Monday-Friday: 1-7 pm
- Saturday: 10 am to 1 pm
- Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm
Cash is king.
Cash is welcomed -- even preferred -- because items that are in short supply can be bought directly to fill holes in what's being donated.
If you're donating cash, here are some direct options:
Fahan Organization: https://www.fahan.org/contact-us-donate
Fe y Justicia:
- PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=SFAQWTNMTHDJW
- GiveMN: https://www.givemn.org/donate/Fe-Y-Justicia-1
- Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/167407-supporting-immigrants-in-central-minnesota
Physical donations are welcomed, too!
With warmer weather -- and no way to keep things cool -- the DFL Office can no longer accept fresh or frozen meat or dairy projects. But there are plenty of items they will accept.
Meat and Dairy, Juice
Milk – shelf-stable only
Canned fish (halal)
Canned meats, especially chicken
Juice
Rice and Grains, etc.
Rice – long grain white and basmati
Beans (black, pinto, or red – dry)
Beans - canned
Corn and flour tortilla
Pasta
Corn and flour tortillas
Oatmeal
Salt
Bread
Sugar
Peanut butter
Jam and Jelly
Ragu
Fresh and Canned Vegetables
Onions
Garlic
Tomatoes (roma)
Cilantro
Lettuce or cabbage
Potatoes
Carrots
Zucchini
Jalapeños
Diced tomatoes
Canned jalapenos
Canned corn
Beans – canned and dry
Fresh Fruits
Bananas
Apples
Oranges or mandarins
Avocados
Cooking Essentials & Seasonings
Cooking oil (vegetable, canola, or olive oil)
Salt and pepper
Cumin, oregano
Garlic
Tea
Coffee - instant
Household, baby, hygiene
Detergent
Dish soap
Hand soap
Fabuloso
Toilet paper
Paper towels
Dental floss
Toothpaste
Baby wipes
Enfamil (yellow)
Nido (all types)
Feminine hygiene products
Shampoo
Conditioner
Diapers – esp. sizes 5, 6, 7
LOOK: 50 essential civil rights speeches
Gallery Credit: Karen Johanson