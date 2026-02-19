Organizers have extended drop-off hours for donations to help immigrant families in St. Cloud area affected by ICE activities.

Even though the Department of Homeland Security's announced a reduction of ICE agents in Minnesota as part of Operation Metro Surge, arrests continue.

And some families in our area remain in their homes and afraid to go to work, to shop or to send their kids to school.

So the DFL Senate District 14 Office has been collecting donated food and other items to transfer to Fe y Justicia and Fahan Organization to distribute to families in need.

"We continue to have an incredible response at our drop-off site – several TONS of food have been dropped off at our office since mid-January," said Senate District 14 DFL Chair Jim Parsons in a news release.

"Despite the announced reduction in ICE agents in Minnesota, arrests and intimidation attempts continue," Parsons said. "Please help our immigrant neighbors continue to stay safe by providing food and other resources to live."

New expanded hours for drop-off donations.

Donations can be dropped off at the DFL Office at 1729 West St. Germain in St. Cloud.

The expanded drop off hours:

Monday-Friday: 1-7 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 1 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 5 pm

Cash is king.

Cash is welcomed -- even preferred -- because items that are in short supply can be bought directly to fill holes in what's being donated.

If you're donating cash, here are some direct options:

Fahan Organization: https://www.fahan.org/contact-us-donate

Fe y Justicia:

Physical donations are welcomed, too!

With warmer weather -- and no way to keep things cool -- the DFL Office can no longer accept fresh or frozen meat or dairy projects. But there are plenty of items they will accept.

Meat and Dairy, Juice

Milk – shelf-stable only

Canned fish (halal)

Canned meats, especially chicken

Juice

Rice and Grains, etc.

Rice – long grain white and basmati

Beans (black, pinto, or red – dry)

Beans - canned

Corn and flour tortilla

Pasta

Corn and flour tortillas

Oatmeal

Salt

Bread

Sugar

Peanut butter

Jam and Jelly

Ragu

Fresh and Canned Vegetables

Onions

Garlic

Tomatoes (roma)

Cilantro

Lettuce or cabbage

Potatoes

Carrots

Zucchini

Jalapeños

Diced tomatoes

Canned jalapenos

Canned corn

Beans – canned and dry

Fresh Fruits

Bananas

Apples

Oranges or mandarins

Avocados

Cooking Essentials & Seasonings

Cooking oil (vegetable, canola, or olive oil)

Salt and pepper

Cumin, oregano

Garlic

Tea

Coffee - instant

Household, baby, hygiene

Detergent

Dish soap

Hand soap

Fabuloso

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Dental floss

Toothpaste

Baby wipes

Enfamil (yellow)

Nido (all types)

Feminine hygiene products

Shampoo

Conditioner

Diapers – esp. sizes 5, 6, 7