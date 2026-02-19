PILLAGER (WJON News) -- A Richmond woman has been killed in a crash in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 210 in Cass County near Pillager. An SUV driven by 40-year-old Travis Grossman of Pillager was going east on the highway making a left turn onto West Sylvan Drive Southwest when it struck a westbound vehicle in the intersection.

A passenger in the westbound vehicle, 19-year-old Taylor Wahnschaffe of Richmond, died in the crash. The driver of that vehicle, 21-year-old Jonah Oleary of Browerville, was taken to the hospital in Brainerd with non-life-threatening injuries.

Grossman and his two passengers, a 10 year old boy and a 12 year old boy, were not hurt.