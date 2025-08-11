June 17, 1953 - August 6, 2025

Marcia Lynn (Miller) McCarney passed away peacefully on August 6, 2025 at the age of 72 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in Richmond, MN.

Marcia was born June 17, 1953 in Brewster, MN to Wesley Allen and Margaret (Brady) Miller. She grew up on a farm in Brewster, MN with her older brother Allen Wesley Miller. Marcia’s fondest memories on the farm were summer pool gatherings with her classmates and cousins, spending time with her grandparents who lived across the yard, collecting turkey eggs, spending time with her dog Trixy, and watching her father restore vintage automobiles. She had many travel adventures while growing up, often with her father Wesley who owned and piloted airplanes.

After graduating from Brewster High School in 1971, Marcia attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls, SD where she earned her undergraduate degree in Elementary and Special Education. In 1975, she attended Mankato State University for graduate school and earned her Master’s Degree in Special Education. She met her husband, Kevan Jerome McCarney, at an ice rink in Mankato, and they were married June 17, 1978. She began her teaching career in Jackson, MN and then moved to Worthington where their daughter, Elizabeth Ann McCarney, was born in 1980. In 1989, Marcia, Kevan and Elizabeth moved to Paynesville where Marcia resided most of her life.

Marcia was a woman of many talents and dedicated many hours to her hobbies. She had a passion for knitting, sewing, quilting, cross stitching and spinning yarn. She loved family gatherings—always taking pictures to document these special memories. She was a dedicated volunteer, especially at the Community Service Center in Paynesville where she served for many years. She was active for many decades in P.E.O. International as a charter member of Chapter EJ in Worthington and a long-time member of Chapter FB in Paynesville. Marcia enjoyed participating in Paynesville Community Theater, church choir, hand bell choir, and square dancing. Marcia loved traveling throughout her life and visited 49 of the 50 states. She enjoyed many trips with family, friends, through church (including several mission trips), and after Kevan passed, yearly girls’ trips with her daughter, Elizabeth—usually to sunny Mexico.

Marcia is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann McCarney, grandson Rafael Kevan Aguilar-McCarney, and son-in-law Javier Aguilar, who will all miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kevan, her brother Allen, and her parents Margaret and Wesley.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 15 at 12pm at Paynesville Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 11am and a luncheon to follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Marcia Lynn (Miller) McCarney.

Rest in peace, Mother. You will forever be in our hearts and memories.