March Will Come In Like A Lamb

UNDATED -- Temperatures will remain on the mild side through the end of February into early March across the Upper Midwest.

The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 30 degrees. The normal low in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 12.

A band of snow could develop across southwest Minnesota Saturday night, and move toward northern Wisconsin on Sunday morning.

So far this month we've had four inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is nearly two inches below normal. Since December 1st we've had nearly 17 inches of snow in St. Cloud, which is almost seven inches below normal. And, for the entire season, we've had nearly 33 inches of snow, which is pretty close to normal.

