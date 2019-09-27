Marcene Ann Dockendorf, 68, Cold Spring

December 8, 1950 – September 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marcene Ann Dockendorf, age 68. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from Noon-1:45 p.m., Tuesday at the St. Boniface Narthex.

Marcie passed away peacefully at her home in Cold Spring on September 26, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1950 to Weidel and Luella (Hiepler) Anderson. Marcie married John Dockendorf on June 15, 1974.

Marcie worked as a dental technician and as a pharmacy technician for the St. Cloud VA Hospital until she retired. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. Marcie enjoyed her hosta garden, flowers, making bundt cakes and was known as the lunch lady at St. Boniface school. She enjoyed dancing and cooking with John and had a way of making everything special.

She is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Robin (Joel) Vettleson, Danel (Brian) Spisak; siblings, Judy (Dennis) Becchetti, Pat (David) Hanson; mother in law, Delores Dockendorf; in laws, Neecy (Mark) Ficker, Mary Jane (Dan) Laramie, Mike (Jan) Dockendorf, Shelly (Gordon) Giswold; grandchildren, Ayla, Lucy, Ronin, Calvin, Veronica; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Weidel and Luella Anderson; father in law Melvin Dockendorf; brother in law, Dennis Becchetti.