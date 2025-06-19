Marcellus P. Schreifels, 103, Cold Spring

October 6, 1921 - June 18, 2025

attachment-Marcellus Schreifels loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Marcellus Schreifels, age 103, who passed away peacefully at the Benediction Assumption Home in Cold Spring on June 18, 2025. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:45 a.m., Wednesday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Marcellus was born October 6, 1921, in Cold Spring, MN to Math and Katherine (Schneider) Schreifels. He grew up on the family farm south of Cold Spring with four siblings. He married Marie Barthel on August 28, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring.

They farmed a few years then built a home in Cold Spring. Marcellus worked at the Cold Spring Brewery and Franklin Manufacturing. He owned his own painting business (Schreifels Painting) for over 45 years and retired from painting at age 80. Marcellus was a lifetime member of St. Boniface Parish and also a member of Knight of Columbus Council 5344 and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

His family and faith were most important to him. He was blessed to have his health and memory to the end of his life.

Marcellus is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Andy) Hansen; grandsons, Todd (Kelly)Hansen and Thomas (Katy) Hansen; great grandchildren, Ashton (Wade) Ellingworth, Hailey (Al) Loken, Hannah, Sophie, Jonah, Abby, Ingrid Hansen; great great grandchildren, Gordon Ellingworth, Lucy Loken, plus 2 arriving soon; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; sisters, Frances (Gregor) Schreiner, Philomena (Steve) Theis, Alma (Alfred) Salzer, and brother, Clarence (Margaret) Schreifels.

Thank you to Benediction Assumption Nursing Home for the care the past two and a half years and also St. Croix Hospice.