Marcella Mekash Mortrude, 92, St. Cloud

June 6, 1931 - October 21, 2023

Marcy Mekash Mortrude, age passed away at Northwood Memory Care in Saint Cloud on Saturday, October 21st. A service will take place on Friday, October 27th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Reverend Derek Weichmann will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Marcus Parish Cemetery, Clear Lake.

Marcella was born on a farm in northern Minnesota on June 6, 1931. Her parents – Mary and Joseph – spoke Polish to one another when they didn’t want the kids to listen in. Marcy had two older brothers who worked the farm while, by her own admission, she never did a farm chore in her life. Instead, she dressed the farm cats in doll clothes and pushed them around in a baby buggy.

After graduating 8th grade at the one-room schoolhouse, Marcy moved into the town of Roseau to finish high school and then went on to earn her Registered Nursing degree in North Dakota.

On July 17, 1954 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, Marcy married Lowell Mortrude and then rode the train back to her job at the Greenbush Hospital while he served his two years in the Korean War. Marcy and Lowell had four children – Lowell, Nancy, Stuart, and Judy – and eventually many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marcy worked for decades at the Saint Cloud Hospital and was very proud of staffing the innovative telemetry unit on 4 South. Marcy also nursed the kids’ many scrapes and broken bones, sick neighbors, injured dogs, and anyone else who needed care.

Summers meant cross country car trips pulling the pop-up camper. Marcy fed the family of six out of the Coleman cooler and cook stove and did the washing up in a bucket. None of the children remember helping with all this work, but we console ourselves that running off to play and giving mom some quiet time might have been just what she wanted.

Marcy and her husband traveled extensively in later years, even living for a time in both Alnwick, England and Aalborg, Denmark. Marcy would return from each trip with some treasures and a new skill she wanted to learn. After retirement, they became snow birds and spent time in both Gulf Shores, AL and Green Valley, AZ.

For Marcy’s 90th birthday in 2021, her family put together a book of their favorite memories of Marcy. Most of the stories included Marcy’s artistic talents – from the paintings that hung in the house and decorated the playroom walls, to quilting, hardanger, crochet, rosemaling, stained glass, and more – and her fantastic culinary talents, including caramel rolls and the famous spaghetti with riblets.

Her family will always treasure our memories of her generous spirit. Even in her final days, she gave encouragement to the new nursing aides who provided her essential care. We love you, Mom.

Memorials are preferred.