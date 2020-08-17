Marcella (Doucette) Barton, 94, Little Falls

August 11, 1926 - August 16, 2020

Marcella (Doucette) Barton, 94 year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, August 16 at the Little Falls Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the mass at the church. Burial will immediately follow at the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Belle Prairie.

A full and complete notice will follow.