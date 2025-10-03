May 17, 1936 - September 30, 2025

Marcel Sylverster Midas, age 89 of Foley, passed away at The Garden of Foley on Sept. 30, 2025 surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00AM, Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Service with dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Marcel S. Midas was born May 17, 1936 in Mayhew Lake to Peter and Agnes Midas. He married Gloria Manthey on July 31, 1961 at Annunciation Catholic Church, Mayhew Lake, MN. Marcel dedicated much of his life to his work where he put a notable 46 years of working for Wyman. Marcel also worked for Franklin, DeZurik, and Fingerhut. Marcel enjoyed gardening, especially tending to his flowers. He also enjoyed bird watching and decorating for every holiday in his yard for everyone to enjoy as they drove by in Ronneby. In Marcel’s early years he was in a band called Corn Field Canaries and played the concertina and the drums.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Randy) Brenny, Susan (Glen) Kastner, Linda Lou Freedom, Lori (Steve) Lindgren, Bobby (Kelly) Midas, Kathy (Terry) Farmer and Brian (Kelly) Midas; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren as well as brothers and sisters Alfred (Diane) Midas, Harry (Tina) Midas, Darlene Lewandowski, Norma (Pete) Bergstraser and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his wife Gloria in 2021; parents, grandson Adam Kastner, granddaughter Nicole Wojciechowski; siblings Lawrence Midas, Norbert Midas, Alloyse Midas, Celstine Lahr and Francis Midas.