Marcel J. Kosel, 88, St. Joseph

January 16, 1931 - October 16, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Marcel J. Kosel, age 88, of St. Joseph, who passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Nickolas Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Burial with full military honors, will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall.

Marcel was born on January 16, 1931 in St. Stephen, MN, the son of Frank and Agnes (Slivnik) Kosel. He married his wife of 60 years, Patricia Zenner, on June 20, 1959 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. He attended elementary school at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1948. Faith and family were the most important parts of his life. He was honored to serve his country and community. He honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was a long-time member of Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and most recently the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328. He was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud as a Eucharistic Minister and Bouja cook. More recently, he was a member of the St. Joseph Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council #7057. Marcel retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1988. He was a dedicated volunteer at the St. Cloud Veterans Administration for 17 years in retirement and greatly enjoyed his time helping veterans and spending time with them. Marcel was a dedicated St. John’s Football fan, starting in 1954 and was a season ticket holder who looked forward to spending Saturdays with his family watching Johnnie Football. He also enjoyed daily walks, fishing, golfing and playing cards particularly cribbage. Marcel was a caring husband and father, extremely patient, and friendly towards all.

In addition to his wife Patricia of 60 years, he is survived by his three children, Chuck (Mary) of Minnesota City, MN, Terry of St. Joseph, MN and Tim (Deanne) of Cambridge, MN; his grandchildren, Hannah, Zach, Simon, Victoria and Audrey; and brothers and sisters, Winnie Nieland, Frank, Robert (Betty), Gene (Linda), Patrick (Ruth), Thomas (Sharon), David (Shannon), and Karen (Tom) Lundgren.

Marcel was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sr. Eileen, OSF; brother-in-law, Vern Nieland; and sisters-in-law, Ann and Mary Alice Kosel.

A heartfelt thank you to the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration Memory Care Unit in St. Cloud.