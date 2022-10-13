Maplewood Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.4-Million in Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Maplewood woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after applying for more than $2.4-million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans for herself and others.

According to court records, 35-year-old Takara Hughes submitted fraudulent claims and unemployment benefits due to the pandemic from multiple state and federal agencies across the country between June 2020 and July 2021.

Records show Hughes applied for unemployment benefits simultaneously in Louisiana, Minnesota, California and Washington. Court records show Hughes charged people roughly $3,000 to get pandemic-related funds on their behalf.

Hughes submitted at least 40 claims for UI benefits and at least 30 applications for small business loans on behalf of others.

In total, Hughes applied for over $2.4-million in pandemic related funds and cause multiple state and federal agencies to pay out over $1.2-million to her and others.

Hughes pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. A sentencing hearing has not been set.