ST. CLOUD -- A Maple Grove man was hurt in a crash on Highway 10 near 64th Street in St. Cloud.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Mitchell Mulbah was heading east on the highway in his SUV when he lost control on the icy road, went into the ditch and rolled.

Mulbah was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.