Frank Weston White, 77, Mankato
December 10, 1947 - November 6, 2025
Frank Weston White, 77, Mankato, died November 6, 2025 at Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center. Private interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held after the holidays.
Frank was born December 10, 1947 to Weston and Ruth White in St. Cloud. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army from 1968- 1972. Frank worked in sales. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, watching drag races, Indy 500 and Formula One, building model airplanes, cooking, socializing and was a history enthusiast. Frank was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
He is survived by daughter, Brooke Stenzel; grandson, Aaris White; brother, Jeffrey (Sandy) White; nieces, Sarah and Mary; and nephew, Weston.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Weston and Ruth White