Mankato Father Could Face New Charges in Baby Girl’s Death

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -- Prosecutors in Mankato are awaiting autopsy results before deciding whether to file more serious charges against a father who allegedly assaulted his 2-month-old child.

Police say the child died Wednesday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The infant had been hospitalized since Sept. 23.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, of Mankato, remained jailed Saturday on charges filed last month of first-degree assault.

According to the complaint, Henderson first tried to blame a cat for the injuries, but later admitted to hitting the baby on the back forcefully enough to break her ribs.

