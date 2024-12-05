Manhunt Continues for Man Who Fatally Shot UnitedHealthcare CEO

NEW YORK (WJON News) -- Police in New York City are still searching for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare C-E-O Brian Thompson Wednesday morning outside a Manhattan hotel.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene on an e-bike and disappeared in Central Park.

The N-Y-P-D is offering a 10-thousand-dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest in what is called a “premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack.”

Thompson's wife, Paulette, tells N-B-C News that Brian had been getting some threats, but Maple Grove police said they had not had contact with Thompson or received any reports.