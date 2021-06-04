Man Under Supervision for 1993 Rape Charge with New Assault

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Prosecutors in Ramsey County have charged a man under supervision for sexually assaulting a teenager in 1993 with sexually assaulting another woman in January.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jesse Curry was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman said Curry picked her up from a bar and they did shots of vodka in his car. She woke up in his St. Paul apartment naked, didn't remember arriving there and didn't know where she was.

A community corrections agent discovered a video on Curry's cellphone that appears to show him sexually assaulting her.

