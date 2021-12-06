Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Unregistered Gun

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to illegal possession of an unregistered gun.

According to court documents, in July 2021, law enforcement officers obtained a search warrant for a Minneapolis residence associated with 25-year-old Nicholas Briski-Smith who had “probable cause pickup” warrants for two recent alleged felony assaults, one of which involved a shooting, and multiple outstanding warrants.

While conducting surveillance in preparation for the execution of the search warrant, officers observed Briski-Smith exit his residence and drive away in a vehicle. Officers followed Briski-Smith to a nearby corner store where they took him into custody.

Following the arrest, officers recovered a loaded Stevens Arms 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun that was concealed and affixed to Briski-Smith's chest. The short-barreled shotgun was modified with a cut stock and barrel, both covered with electrical tape.

During the search of Briski-Smith’s residence, officers located a Marlin, semiautomatic, .22-caliber rifle, an empty magazine for a semiautomatic firearm, a .45-caliber muzzle loader, and 17 rounds of various ammunition.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.