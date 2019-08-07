Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Woman With Golf Club

ST. CLOUD -- A Sauk Rapids man has pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault after hitting a woman with a golf club, punching her in the face and kicking her to the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, 19-year-old Joshua Bauer also smashed the woman's car window, broke her phone and poured power steering fluid inside the cab of the car.

The incident happened at a St. Cloud Sok's Car Wash last month.

The woman told police an argument between them escalated after she wanted to end their relationship and leave.

A second domestic assault charge and a criminal damage to property charge are expected to be dismissed when Bauer is sentenced in October.